Things to do in Chicago this weekend: Earth Day Fest, Wicker Park Art Walk and more

Spring is in the air and if you’re looking to get out and explore the city, this weekend has events that’ll have you celebrating the planet and maybe even finding a few treasures along the way.

Here’s your guide to events happening in Chicago this weekend.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

April 18: Alessia Cara at Auditorium Theatre

April 18: San Fermin at Thalia Hall

April 18: The Millennium Tour at Wintrust Arena

April 19: Knox at House of Blues Chicago

April 19: John Splithoff at Outset

April 19: Octave Cat at Garcia’s Chicago

April 20: World Famous Gospel Brunch at House of Blues Chicago

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?

April 18: Chicago Cubs versus Arizona Diamondbacks

April 19: Chicago Cubs versus Arizona Diamondbacks

April 19: Chicago Wolves versus Rockford IceHogs

April 19: Chicago Fire FC versus FC Cincinnati

April 20: Chicago Cubs versus Arizona Diamondbacks

April 20: The Thalia Sunday Skate

What theater and comedy shows are in Chicago this weekend?

April 18: So True Live Tour with Caleb Hearon

April 19: Alton Brown

April 19: We Them One’s Comedy Tour

April 19: Stavros Halkias: The Dreamboat Tour

Multiple dates: Titanique

Multiple dates: Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Multiple dates: The Da Vinci Code

Multiple dates: Pinky Patel

Wicker Park Art Walk

Local galleries and businesses are teaming up to showcase works by emerging and established artists at the Wicker Park Art Walk. Attendees can expect live music, interactive exhibits and a chance to celebrate the community’s talent. The event runs April 19 and 20 and admission is free.

Wolff’s Flea Market Opening Day

Wolff’s Flea Market kicks off its 2025 season in the Allstate Arena parking lot. With hundreds of vendors offering everything from vintage collectibles to rare vinyl, retro toys and more. Gates open at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 20.

Earth Day Fest

Celebrate our beautiful planet in one of the city’s most iconic green spaces – Garfield Park Conservatory. This family-friendly festival includes eco-friendly crafts, sustainability workshops, nature walks and a host of community leaders ready to share ways you can make a difference right here in Chicago. The event is free and runs Saturday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cherry Blossom Viewing

Each spring, Chicago’s Jackson Park bursts into color with the bloom of cherry blossoms, creating a picturesque escape in the city. With their brief peak in mid to late April, these blooms offer a fleeting but unforgettable way to welcome the season.