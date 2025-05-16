Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Lincoln Park Mayfest, Vivid Creatures and more

If you’re looking for weekend plans in Chicago, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re in the mood for sipping margaritas in Pilsen, wandering through a forest of giant sculptures, or just enjoying good eats from local vendors, there’s something happening in every corner of the city.

Here’s a list of things to do in Chicago this weekend, May 16-18.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

May 16: Wet at Outset

May 16: Mayday Parade at The Salt Shed Indoors

May 16: Central Cee at Byline Aragon Bank

May 17: Porter Robinson at The Salt Shed Outdoors Fairgrounds

May 17: Larkin Poe at Vic Theater

May 17: Peter Bjorn and John at Thalia Hall

May 17: Anthony Hamilton and Vivian Green at The Chicago Theatre

May 18: Ice Nine Kills at Riviera Theatre

Multiple dates: Beyonce at Soldier Field

What festivals are in Chicago this weekend?

Windy City Margarita Festival

The Windy City Margarita Festival returns to Pilsen May 16- 18 with more than 15 margarita varieties, live music, DJs, food vendors and local merchandise. The free, all-weekend event runs at 1400 W. Cermak Road from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Buena Park PorchFest

Buena Park PorchFest returns Sunday, May 18, with 25 musical acts performing on porches, courtyards and gardens throughout the neighborhood from 1 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. The $10 ticketed event offers a community-focused afternoon of live music, with proceeds supporting local artists and the Buena Park Neighbors nonprofit.

Lincoln Park Mayfest

Held in the heart of Lincoln Park, Mayfest kicks off Chicago’s summer with live music, local food and artisan vendors. For the full schedule, visit chicagoevents.com.

Chi Food Truck Festival

The 2025 Chi Food Truck Festival returns to Daley Plaza every Friday from May 16 to Oct. 4, offering a rotating lineup of local food trucks serving everything from comfort food to global fusion.

What events are in Chicago this weekend?

Beyonce Tribute at the Color Factory

Date: May 16-19

Time: Various times

Location: 233 S Wacker Dr

Color Factory is going full Cowboy Carter with a Beyonce-inspired twist, think bold colors, radiant lights and a playlist fit for Queen Bey herself. Visit colorfactory.co for more details.

Vivid Creatures Opening at Morton Arboretum

Date: Opening Saturday, May 17

Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle IL

The Morton Arboretum’s newest outdoor exhibit, Vivid Creatures, features five towering animal sculptures nestled among the trees. The exhibit is included in admission; more details can be found online.

AAPI Restaurant week

Date: May 17- 26

Celebrate API Restaurant Week with special deals and discounts at Asian American and Pacific Islander-owned restaurants across Chicago and the suburbs.

Pullman Railroad Days

Date: May 17-18

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Harborside International Golf Center

Pullman Railroad Days returns, celebrating the neighborhood’s rail and industrial heritage with restored railcars, guided tours and more than 35 exhibitors.

Chicago Cabaret Week

Date: May 9- 18

Time: Various times

Location: Various locations

A 10-day Chicago cabaret festival will feature over 95 performers in 7 venues, with discounted tickets available for many shows. Visit choosechicago.com for more information.

Hyde Park Handmade Artisan Bazaar

Date: Sunday, May 18

Time: 11 a.m. – 3p.m.

Location: 5311 S Lake

The Hyde Park Handmade Artisan Bazaar returns to The Promontory’s second-floor lounge this Sunday, May 18, featuring local crafts, food vendors and soulful tunes.