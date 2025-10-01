Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Lincoln Square Apple Fest, Chicago Blackhawks pre-season and more
CHICAGO - We've made it to another weekend – a perfect reason to get out and explore. Chicagoland is full of fall-themed activities and fun events for everyone to enjoy.
Here's a roundup of things to do Oct. 4-6.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Oct. 3: Ruston Kelly at House of Blues Chicago
Oct. 3: The Rapture at Vic Theater
Oct. 3: AFI at The Salt Shed Indoors
Oct. 3: Young the Giant at Athenaeum Theatre
Oct. 3: Ivy Lab at Outset
Oct. 3: Loud Luxury at Radius
Oct. 4: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at The Salt Shed Outdoors
Oct. 4: Bad Suns at House of Blues Chicago
Oct. 4: FILPINX at Outset
Oct. 4: Parker McCollum Tour at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Oct. 4: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at Thalia Hall
Oct. 4: Psychedelic Furs at Auditorium Theatre
Oct. 5: Ziggy Marley at The Salt Shed Indoors
Oct. 5: LeCrae at Park West
Oct. 5: Air Play Moon Safari at The Auditorium
Multiple dates: Aloe Blacc at Garcia’s Chicago
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Oct. 3: Chicago Blackhawks versus Minnesota Wild
Oct. 4: Chicago Blackhawks versus St. Louis Blues
Oct. 4: Chicago Fire FC versus Toronto FC
Oct. 5: Chicago Stars FC versus Utah Royals FC
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Disney Presents The Lion King
Dial M for Murder
Grease at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre
Sam Morril at The Chicago Theatre
TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody
What festivals are in Chicago this weekend?
Lincoln Square Apple Fest
The 38th annual Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest celebrates all things apple with cider, pies, candy apples and local vendors. The event runs Friday, 3 -7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue between Lawrence and Sunnyside.
(Dan Kasberger Photo, Chicago)
Ear Taxi Festival
New Music Chicago’s Ear Taxi Festival presents over 50 hours of performances from Illinois composers, including the Midwest premiere of Damien Geter’s An African American Requiem.
Lincoln Park Wine Fest
Sip and sample from around the globe at the Lincoln Park Wine Fest in Jonquil Park. Tickets start at $30.
Chinatown Moon Festival
Celebrate the fall harvest with mooncake tasting, lanterns, live entertainment and a K-pop competition Saturday, Oct. 4 at 2130 S. Archer Ave.
Fall Fest on the Riverwalk
Enjoy hayrides, apple cider donuts, fall cocktails, live music and pumpkin patches along the Chicago Riverwalk. The fest is only open Saturdays in the month of October.
Chicago Beer Fest
Sample seasonal brews from more than 65 breweries while exploring The Field Museum on Saturday Oct. 4, 7-11 p.m. Tickets start at $50 per person.
Taste of Northalsted Fall
Back for the fall season, take a stroll down Northalsted for a food and drink crawl featuring over 20 locations and neighborhood flavors. The event runs from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest
Celebrate autumn with pumpkins, s’mores, rides, animal enrichment and live music at this free, family-friendly festival.
What events are in Chicago this weekend?
STEAM-Powered Saturday
Explore science and engineering at Harold Washington Library with LEGO challenges, glow-in-the-dark slime, live animals and STEM activities for kids ages 3-11.
The Summer Learning Challenge Bringing Stories Alive through Science with the Laboratory Collective at the Toman branch library in Little Village, August 2019.
Modern Vintage Chicago
Shop vintage fashion, furniture and accessories from 50 curated dealers at Ravenswood Event Center on Sunday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 for advance registration.
Andersonville Arts Weekend
The 21st annual event features a self-guided art walk, artist pop-ups, performances, and the Fall Wine Walk.
Photograph by Mustafa Hussain
Boo at the Zoo
Brookfield Zoo hosts a Halloween celebration with costume parades, trick-or-treating, magic shows and animal activities. The festive celebration runs select days from Oct. 4-31.
Gold Coast Oktoberfest
Raise a stein and enjoy live bands, DJ sets and German-inspired food and beer on Divison Street, Oct. 4-5.
