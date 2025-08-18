Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Pizza City Fest, Taste of Greektown and more
CHICAGO - Welcome to another weekend in Chicago! With no rain in the forecast, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the city’s many outdoor events. This weekend, festival-lovers can savor flavors at Pizza City Fest, cheer at Bulls Fest, experience Taste of Greektown and more.
Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago Aug. 22-24.
What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?
Aug. 22: We Came as Romans at House of Blues Chicago
Aug. 22: Above & Beyond at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 22: Maren Morris at Ravinia
Aug. 23: Styx & Kevin Cronin at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 23: Brad Arena at House of Blues Chicago
Aug. 23: Benson Boone at United Center
Aug. 23: Max Cooper at Outset
Aug. 24: EST Gee at Vic Theater
Aug. 24: Lil Wayne at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 24: Alexander Nate at Thalia Hall
Aug. 23-24: John Legend at Ravinia
What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?
Chicago White Sox versus Minnesota Twin
Chicago Stars FC versus North Carolina Courage
Chicago Sky versus Connecticut Sun
What theatre and comedy shows are in Chicago this weekend?
MJ
Love, Chaos and Dinner
The Twenty-Sided Tavern
TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody
Adam Burke
What events are in Chicago this weekend?
Summer Wine Down
Gallagher Way hosts its Summer Wine Down on Aug. 23, offering tastings of more than a dozen wines alongside live music, food pairings and floral arrangements. Tasting passes start at $49.99; more details can be found online.
Chicago Triathlon
The lakefront will become the backdrop for a world-class triathlon. General admission is free, while hospitality packages offer premium race views and other perks.
Chicago International Boat Show
The Chicago International Boat Show returns Aug. 21- 24 on Lake Michigan. Attendees can participate in hands-on demos and on-water activities, explore family-friendly entertainment and more. Visit officialchibs.com for more information.
What festivals are in Chicago this weekend?
Lakeview Taco Fest
The annual Lakeview Taco Fest returns Aug. 22-24 along Southport Avenue, featuring tacos from 14 local eateries, live music, Lucha Libre wrestling and family activities. More details can be found online.
Pizza City Fest
The three-day event will feature different lineups of vendors each day along with demonstrations and panel discussions. Tickets start at $36.25 and can be purchased online.
Taste of Greektown
Bringing authentic Greek cuisine, music and dance, Taste of Greektown is back Aug. 22-24. The free festival will run along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren.
DreamLoud Day Fest
Curated for urban Black creatives and artists, the DreamLoud Day Fest will include live performances, speed dating, visual art and more. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Bulls Fest
Aug. 23-24, Bulls Fest returns to the United Center campus with a weekend of basketball, live entertainment and family-friendly activities. The free event features a 3-on-3 tournament, appearances by Bulls players and legends, youth clinics and more.
Thirsty Ears Festival
Chicago’s only classical music street festival is back! For two days, Wilson Street between Hermitage and Ravenswood will transform into a celebration of ensembles and soloists across eras. Visit acmusic.org for more details.
South Shore Summer Fest
South Shore Summer Festival will bring live music, food and local vendors to the lakefront, headlined by Grammy Award-winning artist October London. The free event runs noon to 8 p.m. on Aug. 24 at South Shore Cultural Center.
Sangria Festival Chicago
Back for its 10th year, Sangria Festival Chicago returns to Humboldt Park for a weekend blending handcrafted sangria, immersive art and Latin American cuisine.
