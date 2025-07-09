Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Windy City Smokeout, Square Roots Festival and more
CHICAGO - Welcome back to another weekend, Chicago! From country stars at Windy City Smokeout to global flavors at the World Fair US, here’s your guide to what’s happening around town July 11-13.
What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?
July 11: PRIMUS at The Salt Shed Outdoors
July 11: Bob Marley 80th Birthday Celebration at Garcia’s Chicago
July 12: All Day I Dream at Outset
July 12: idobi Radio Summer School at Vic Theater
July 12: Trombone Shorty at The Salt Shed Outdoors
July 12: Alex Wasily at Three Top Lounge
July 13: Yo La Tengo at The Salt Shed Indoors
July 13: Sutton Foster at Ravinia
What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?
July 12: Chicago Sky versus Minnesota Lynx
July 12: Chicago Fire FC versus San Diego FC
Multiple dates: Chicago White Sox versus Cleveland Guardians
What events are in Chicago this weekend?
Collected Con 2025
CollectedCon, a designer toy convention takes over Navy Pier July 12-13 with artists, exhibitors and interactive experiences for fans and collectors of all levels. Tickets start at $30 for adults and can be purchased online.
Bucktown Garden Walk
Enjoy the outdoors at the 2025 Bucktown Garden Walk. The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with activities ranging from live music to foam parties. It’s free to attend but donations are highly recommended.
Wild Mile Block Party
The Wild Mile Block Party will host a free, all-ages event featuring food trucks, local beer and interactive experiences highlighting Chicago’s urban waterways and green spaces.
Bastille Day
The Committee of French Speaking Societies will host a free, family-friendly Bastille Day celebration on July 13 at Polk Bros Park. More information can be found on navypier.org.
What festivals are in Chicago this weekend?
World Fair US
Celebrating cultures from over 80 countries, World Fair US will take place July 7-28 at SeatGeek Stadium. The family-friendly event includes global cuisine, music, dance, art and more. Visit worldfairus.com for more details.
Windy City Smokeout
Windy City Smokeout returns to the United Center parking lot July 10-13, bringing country music headliners like Kane Brown, Megan Moroney and Old Dominion alongside top pitmasters and craft breweries. General admission tickets start at $80. More information can be found online.
Square Roots Festival
Drawing more than 40,000 attendees, the Square Roots Festival returns to Lincoln Square July 11-13. Enjoy three days of live music, craft beer, family fun and food.
Chosen Few Picnic and Festival
The Chosen Few Picnic & Festival returns to Jackson Park on July 12, celebrating 35 years of house music with sets from the Chosen Few DJs and guests.
Shop Black Fest Chicago
Shop over 40 Black-owned businesses at the Shop Black Fest in Hyde Park Saturday, July 12. The event runs from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with free entry. More details can be found online.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered by Justine Baker. For event suggestions, email justine.baker@fox.com.