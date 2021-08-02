Third police officer dies from suicide after Capitol riot: DC police

article

D.C. police say a third officer who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has committed suicide.

Police identified the officer as Gunther Hashida.

They say he was found dead at his home on Thursday, July 29.

"We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends," a police spokesperson said.

Hashida joined the department in May 2003.

Five people died as a result of the riot at the U.S. Capitol – including a Capitol police officer.

Capitol police officer Howard Liebengood took his own life days after the incident, along with D.C. police officer Jeffrey Smith.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

Hashida's wife posted a statement on her Facebook page, along with a photo of them together.

Hashida's wife, Romelia, posted this on her Facebook page: