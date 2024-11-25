Thornton Township meeting ends without action due to trustee absences

It was getting heated in the south suburbs on Monday night between Tiffany Henyard and some of the Thornton Township Board.

A meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. However, it was nearly an empty room with just two residents in attendance, along with Tiffany Henyard and her staff.

"Unfortunately, we cannot pay your bill, or do anything to move forward because the Board of Trustees did not show up," said Henyard, Thornton Township supervisor.

Henyard wanted to move forward on agenda items, including renewing insurance policies, township bills, establishing a new bank account and filling a vacant trustee seat.

Chris Gonzalez is one of two trustees who opted not to attend Monday night's meeting, saying that after Dec. 7, residents will decide who their fourth trustee will be. In addition to unanswered questions about spending, Gonzalez said that's why he and trustee Carmen Carlisle would not attend.

"That's our intention. To let it go to the people, let them decide," said Gonzalez. "Obviously, we're adults. Whoever gets picked, that's who we're gonna work with."

Thornton Township includes 17 south suburban communities that include 190,000 residents.

Henyard claims that since her time in office, the township has a surplus in its general fund bank account. She also said there is $2.2 million available for residents to receive a 100% property tax refund, but trustees must show up to vote.

Gonzalez said it's in part fluff and there is no game plan.

"One-hundred percent of what? One-hundred percent to who? We haven't been getting any of those facts. How much is it really going to cost? Not only that — I've run that program before here at Thornton Township. It's a major program. It takes a long time to get it in place," said Gonzalez.

No business could be conducted Monday since enough trustees didn't show up.

Henyard said they had a successful Thanksgiving give away, distributing over 3,000 food baskets, including turkey and ham.

Thornton Township's next Board of Trustees meeting is Dec. 17.