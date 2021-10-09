Thousands of runners ready for Sunday's return of the Chicago Marathon

Nearly 200 runners attended Holy Name Cathedral's annual "Marathon Mass" on Saturday. The priest offered a special blessing and encouraged runners to hear the voice of God during the race.

"My last marathon, that was basically what got us through: me saying ‘Our Father and ’Hail Mary' over and over again," said Maggie Hickey of Texas.

An estimated 35,000 runners will participate in this year’s Bank of America Marathon. The race course travels through 29 Chicago neighborhoods including Pilsen.

Daniel Maldonado owns a Barbershop near 18th Street. He and his family look forward to joining the tens of thousands of spectators each year.

"Being here to support them, giving them live music, a banana, water, juice… it’s a good thing," he said.

Residents should certainly pay attention to no parking signs posted along the marathon route, as vehicles will be towed beginning at 1 a.m. Sunday.

The race kicks off at 7:30 a.m. from Grant Park with various street closures city wide up until 6 p.m.

Spectators will not be allowed to access Grant Park during the start of the race or at the finish line. Folks are encouraged to cheer their loved ones on along the marathon route.

