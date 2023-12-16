Thousands pack United Center for Juice WRLD Day 2023

Outside the United Center was a long line of music lovers anxious to vibe.

"It's gonna be awesome, gonna be crazy and down to earth," said super fan Dolton Hayes.

Inside the UC on Saturday night was a global celebration of life being held.

Jared Anthony Higgins, also known as Juice WRLD, would have turned 24 years old on Friday.

Higgins was a popular songwriter and rapper who died from what authorities say was an accidental drug overdose at Midway Airport in 2019.

He grew up in Homewood, Ill. Higgins' mother, Carmella Wallace, started a foundation addressing mental health.

RELATED: Rapper Juice WRLD was supposed to attend his own 21st birthday party in Chicago on day he died, source says

Last year, Juice WRLD garnered over one billion streams on Spotify. Artists performing Saturday night included G. Herbo, DDG, and A boogie with da hoodie. But, it's a legacy beyond music.

Dolton Hayes, who traveled from West Virginia, says Juice WRLD helped him through personal challenges.

"I struggled with depression and anxiety for three years and Jared's been a reason why I'm still going," Hayes said.

For more information on a foundation in Juice WRLD's honor, visit https://livefree999.org/.