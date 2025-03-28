Three Chicago suburbs make top 50 in national 'Best Places to Live' list

The Brief Among Illinois towns, Naperville ranked highest at No. 23 on Niche’s "2025 Best Places to Live in America" list, followed by Clarendon Hills at No. 25 and Hinsdale at No. 29. The ranking considers factors like crime rates, cost of living, schools, and job opportunities across more than 50,000 suburbs. Hinsdale was also named the best place to raise a family in Illinois, while Naperville ranked first on Niche’s "Best Cities to Live in America" list.



Three Chicago suburbs have landed in the top 50 of Niche’s annual "Best Places to Live in America" ranking.

The website, which connects people to schools, neighborhoods, and workplaces, evaluates over 50,000 suburbs based on factors like safety, affordability, education, and job prospects.

What we know:

Naperville ranked the highest among Illinois towns, coming in at No. 23.

The city, with a population of nearly 150,000, received praise for its strong schools, vibrant restaurant scene, and family-friendly atmosphere. It also took the top spot in Niche’s separate ranking of the "Best Cities to Live in America."

Naperville, Illinois | Source: www.naperville.il.us

Clarendon Hills followed closely behind at No. 25. The suburb of about 8,600 residents was recognized for its highly rated public schools and suburban feel, with many families calling it home.

Hinsdale rounded out the trio at No. 29 and also received the distinction of being the best place to raise a family in Illinois. With a population of over 17,000, the suburb was noted for its strong schools and abundant parks, coffee shops, and restaurants.

Dig deeper:

Illinois had six cities in the top 100 of the nationwide list. The other three were Vernon Hills, Kildeer, and Lincolnshire.

Taking the top three spots on the list were Colonial Village, Virginia; Atlantic Station, Georgia; and Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

Other Midwest towns outside of Illinois that made the top 50 were Carmel, Indiana, coming in at No. 7; and Okemos, Michigan, ranking at No. 19.

To check out the full list of Niche’s top places to live, click HERE.