Three in custody after woman stabbed at suburban Sam's Club: police

A stabbing at a suburban Sam's Club left one woman hospitalized and three people in custody.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a Sam's Club parking lot at 9500 W Joliet Road in Hodgkins.

When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground, stabbed in the chest.

She was then taken by ambulance to Loyola Hospital where she underwent surgery and is being treated. Her condition is unknown.

Hodgkins police found a witness at the scene who provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle they fled in.

A short time later, police stopped a vehicle matching the witness's description in the area of 30th Street and Spaulding Avenue in Chicago.

Three people were taken into custody and transported to the Hodgkins Police Department.

Police said there is no further threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing.