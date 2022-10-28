Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting

Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning.

Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Two other victims walked into Trinity Hospital with gunshot wounds. A 20-year-old was shot in the back and is being transferred to Christ Medical Center in serious condition. A third 20-year-old is in fair condition at Trinity Hospital with a gunshot to the left leg.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.