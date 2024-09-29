Three men charged in armed robbery of Downers Grove victim denied pre-trial release: officials

article

The Brief Three men, Javari Williams, Tremaine Nelson, and Tyray Hemphill, are accused of robbing a Downers Grove man at gunpoint and have been denied pretrial release. The robbery occurred on Sept. 27, involving a stolen Dodge Charger and a silver Chrysler 300 SRT; the suspects allegedly threatened the victim and stole several personal items. All three suspects were arrested shortly after the incident, and they are scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 28.



Three men accused of robbing a Downers Grove man at gunpoint have been denied pre-trial release.

According to the DuPage County State's Attorney, Javari Williams, 18; Tremaine Nelson, 18; and Tyray Hemphill, 22, appeared in court Sunday morning on the following charges, all Class X felonies:

One count of armed robbery with a firearm

One count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm

One count of aggravated vehicular hijacking - victim over 60

Their charges stem from an incident that happened at 6:50 p.m., Sept. 27, at 36th and Fairview Avenue in unincorporated Downers Grove.

Authorities received a report of an armed robbery of a motor vehicle. After speaking with the victim, a man over 60 years old, police learned that the suspect's vehicle was a black 2006 Dodge Charger.

A short time later, Downers Grove police located the victim's stolen vehicle, a 2006 silver Chrysler 300 SRT, as well as the Dodge Charger.

While pursuing both vehicles, police said the Charger crashed at Route 83 in Hinsdale. Four people inside the Charger exited and began walking north along the shoulder of Route 83.

A Hinsdale officer approached the group, and three of them climbed over a wooden fence and fled. The fourth person claimed he was the victim of a robbery and evaded law enforcement, officials said.

All three suspects were taken into custody after a brief search.

Nelson was later found in a window well in the 500 block of N. Quincy Avenue in Hinsdale, authorities said. Officers discovered a loaded Glock 23 semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun with one bullet chambered in the same window well.

Williams and Hemphill were found on the same property, along with two handguns, the State's Attorney added.

Further investigation revealed that the victim had arranged to sell his car to an individual named "Reyes" on the platform OfferUp. Reyes and the victim met at the victim's home for a test drive, which escalated into the robbery.

After the test drive, authorities said Reyes convinced the victim to walk down the street to meet a friend with a tow truck. As they walked, the victim turned around to return to his car.

The suspects, who had pulled up in the Charger, got out and confronted the victim with guns, according to the State's Attorney. They pointed guns at the victim's head, back, and groin while searching his pockets, stealing his wallet, car keys, cell phone, watch, and a gold chain, authorities said.

The suspects allegedly pushed the victim to the ground, ordered him not to move, and sped away in his car and the Charger.

Authorities discovered the Charger had been reported stolen out of Chicago on Sept. 23.

"The allegations that Javari Williams, Tremain Nelson and Tyray Hemphill violently robbed an innocent man of his car, pointing three guns at him, and tried to hide in a residential neighborhood, are frightening," Berlin said. "We are all thankful that the victim in this case was not physically harmed. The quick apprehension of the defendants in this case demonstrates DuPage County law enforcement’s commitment to public safety and willingness to work together to ensure the safety and security of all our residents. I commend Sheriff Mendrick and his office as well as the Downers Grove and Hinsdale Police Departments for their outstanding efforts that led to the apprehension of the defendants in this case. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Michael Pingaj and Philip Ungar for their efforts in securing charges against the men allegedly responsible for this violent robbery."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with more information is urged to contact the DuPage County Sheriff's Office at (630) 407-2400.

All three suspects are expected in court again on Oct. 28 for arraignment.