Three men sentenced in $177K ATM skimming scheme spanning Chicago, New Jersey, prosecutors say

The Brief Three men — Florin Nicole Tarta, 40, of Romania; Leonid Grigore Smetanca, 45, of Romania; and Radu Farcas, 42, of England — were sentenced to federal prison for an ATM card-skimming scheme targeting Bank of America ATMs in Chicago and New Jersey. The group installed skimmers and hidden cameras to steal card data and PINs, later converting the information into counterfeit gift cards to withdraw $177,280 in cash. Tarta was convicted at trial and sentenced to nearly seven years; Smetanca received 3.5 years, and Farcas was sentenced to 2.5 years after pleading guilty.



Three men have been sentenced to federal prison for an ATM card-skimming scam in Chicago and New Jersey.

What we know:

Florin Nicole Tarta, 40, of Romania; Leonid Grigore Smetanca, 45, of Romania; and Radu Farcas, 42, of England, installed card-skimming devices on multiple Bank of America ATMs, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The devices were used to steal users' card numbers and account information. Pinhole cameras were also placed near the ATM keyboards to capture users' PINs.

Days later the devices were collected, and the captured data was converted to gift cards. The defendants used the counterfeit gift cards to withdraw cash from various banks, totaling $177,280.

Law enforcement found one of the hidden cameras on an ATM in Westfield, N.J. in March 2024. Tarta was arrested when he returned to the ATM.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FLORIN NICOLAE TARTA (U.S> State's Attorny's Office)

Earlier this year, a jury convicted Tarta of bank fraud, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges. On Sept. 10, Tarta was sentenced to six years and nine months in federal prison.

Smetanca and Farcas pleaded guilty. Smetanca was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, while Farcas was sentenced to 2.5 years.

What they're saying:

"Defendant repeatedly engaged in criminal conduct that imposes an enormous toll on the U.S. economy," Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Hayes argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum in Tarta’s case. "Card skimming is a widespread problem plaguing financial institutions and consumers."