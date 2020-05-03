Three men shot in drive-by Sunday in Gresham

Three men were shot Sunday in Gresham on the South Side.

The trio were outside about 5:25 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Paulina Street when someone in a light-colored vehicle pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 29, was struck in the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

Another 29-year-old was struck in the in the buttocks, and a 23-year-old was shot in the lower back, police said. Both were stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Area Two detectives are investigating.