Three men shot in West Garfield Park

Three men were shot Saturday night in West Garfield Park.

About 9:40 p.m., they were standing outside in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street when multiple men in a passing black Dodge Charger fired shots, Chicago police said.

A man, 25, was struck in the wrist, leg and chest, and a man, 36, was shot twice in the leg, police said. Both men self-transported to Rush Hospital and were then transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the back and brought himself to Loretto Hospital before he was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

All three men were listed in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.