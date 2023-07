Chicago police said three people beat up and shot a man on the Lower West Side on Sunday.

The victim, 52, was walking along West 18th near Paulina around 1 p.m. when police said a car pulled up and three people got out.

They beat up him, then one of the suspects shot him in the leg, stomach and buttocks.

He was hospitalized in good condition.

No one is in custody.