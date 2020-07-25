Three people fined $1,150 for not wearing masks

Failure to wear a mask inside stores in the southern city of Salerno has proven costly.

Three people in the port city in the Campania region received 1,000-euro ($1,150) fines on Saturday, Corriere della Sera reported.

Campania Gov. Vincenzo De Luca signed an ordinance on Friday establishing fines up to 1,000 euros for not wearing masks in closed public places. Similar fines were handed out on the tourist island of Ischia, in three cafes and in a restaurant, also in the Campania region.

Campania accounted for 21 of Italy's 275 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, according to Health Ministry officials. Five deaths were reported in the nation of 60 million since Friday, raising Italy's confirmed death toll to 35,102.

