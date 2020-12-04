Three people injured in Austin crash

Three people were injured in a vehicle crash early Friday in Austin on the West Side.

About 12:20 a.m., a 22-year-old man was driving southbound in the 500 block of South Central Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a pole, Chicago police said.

A woman sitting in the rear seat was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A 19-year-old man, also in the rear seat of the vehicle, was taken to Stroger Hospital, while another 19-year-old man, riding in the front, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Both men were listed in good condition.

The 22-year-old driver was not injured and refused medical assistance.

No other injuries were reported and citations are pending.