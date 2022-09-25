Three people jump out of car and open fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park, leaving two wounded

Three people jumped out of a car in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday and opened fire, wounding two people before taking off.

Chicago police said the shooting happened on North Homan near Ohio Street around 10:50 a.m.

The three shooters jumped out of a dark-color SUV and opened fire.

A man and a woman were shot.

The woman, 19, was shot four times in the hip and hospitalized in serious condition.

The man, 35, was shot twice in the arm.

No one is in custody.