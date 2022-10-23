Neighbors outraged after shooting at 'drifting' street race in Chicago leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

"This is unacceptable."

That's the bottom line for neighbors and the 14th ward alderman after 5 people were shot during a "drifting" street race in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Sunday. Police said at least 100 cars too over the intersection of Archer and Kedzie. The night ended with 3 people shot dead and 2 others wounded around 4 a.m.

"I could see the police with their lights on, but they couldn’t get through," said Darrell Cross, who had a front row seat to the action. "I heard gun shots, then saw people falling to the ground. I ran, I just got the hell out of there."

Police said all three of the people killed were affiliated with gangs.

The infamous "drifting" stunts have grown in Chicago since the summer. City council members recently approved steep fines and towing vehicles involved, even if found after the fact.

Police say they’re looking for at least two gunmen in the latest case; Ald. Ray Lopez said everyone who was present should be charged.

"I disagree with police. We’re not just looking for one and two suspects. We should be looking for 200 suspects, because everyone who participated is a criminal in my book," Lopez said.

Police said no guns were recovered at the scene. The gunmen remain at large. The shooting victims are all Hispanic. Police said their ages range from 15 to 20-years-old.