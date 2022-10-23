Mass shooting in Brighton Park during street racing event leaves 3 gang members dead

Three people are now dead following a mass shooting during a street take over in Chicago's Brighton Park overnight.

Police say five people were shot in the 4300 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4 a.m.

Officials say the shooting happened at an illegal drag racing, street take over on the corner of Archer and Kedzie. There were nearly 100 active participants and spectators.

The three deceased were all Hispanic men ages 15-20 with gang affiliations. Two other men remain in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital but are expected to survive.

Police believe these events are being promoted on social media.

Multiple casings were found on scene. No guns were recovered. Ares One detectives are still on scene investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.