Three people robbed in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Saturday morning

Three people were robbed in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Chicago police said that two robberies happened on East 56th Street near Dorchester Avenue between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Another person was robbed on South Cornell near 52nd Street between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Chicago police said that the robber shoved one of the victims to the ground.

