Three people shot in Carpentersville

Three people were shot overnight in suburban Carpentersville.

What we know:

The shooting happened around midnight in the 1200 block of Navajo Drive, according to village officials.

Very few details have been given, including the victims' ages and conditions.

Officials said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public. They are asking people to avoid the area of the shooting while the investigation continues.

No further information was provided.

Check back for updates. This story is developing.