Three people shot in drive-by outside church during funeral in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

Three people were shot during a funeral in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the University Community Missionary Church at the corner of 108th and State.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR MORE CONTENT

Chicago police said the three victims were all standing outside the church when a gray-colored sedan drove by and someone opened fire.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, shoulder, and leg. A 37-year-old man was shot in the thigh. A 25-year-old man was shot in the upper back. They were all hospitalized in good condition.