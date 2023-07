Chicago police said three people were shot in a park on Saturday night.

The victims were sitting near 71st and Prairie in Grand Crossing around 7 p.m. when they were shot.

A man of unknown age was shot in the back and hospitalized in good condition. A woman, 40, was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. A man, 56, was also shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition.

No one is in custody.