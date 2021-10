Three young people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Saturday night.

Someone pulled up in a car and opened fire at 12th Place and Central Park.

The 20-year-old man was shot in the hand, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and the 16-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks. Police said the victims were all hospitalized in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP