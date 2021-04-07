Thunderstorms, lightning heading into Chicago area this afternoon

Thunderstorms are heading into the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon.

The storms could hit Chicago mainly after 4 p.m., bringing with them wind gusts up to 25mph and small hail.

There could be lightning and brief heavy downpours.

The National Weather Service says the areas most likely to get hit with more severe weather are suburbs west of Chicago including Elgin, Aurora, Joliet and Kankakee. Communities along the lakefront could be impacted as well.

Downpours in Aurora, Joliet, Kankakee, Pontiac, Dekalb and Elgin were expected to be more severe, with gusts up to 50 mph and penny-sized hail possible, the weather service said.

The storms could be strong enough to rip down tree limbs and cause power outages.

Temperatures were expected to remain steady around 75 degrees through the afternoon before dipping into the 50s at night, the weather service said.

Thursday’s forecast also calls for more rain, with showers likely before 1 p.m., the weather service said. Temperatures will be cooler than Wednesday, with a high of 61 degrees expected.

