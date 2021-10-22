Tickets go on sale for the popular Lincoln Park ZooLights

The popular Lincoln Park ZooLights display is coming back this fall on Nov. 19.

Tickets are now available for Lincoln Park Zoo members.

Sales will open to the public Oct. 28. Tickets are free Mondays and Tuesdays will be $5 per person on Wednesday through Sunday.

The display runs 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 19-24, 26-30, Dec. 1, 3-15, 17-23, 26-31, and Jan. 1-2.

Proceeds go to the zoo's animal care, global conservation efforts and learning programs.