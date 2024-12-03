'Ran my name through the mud': Tiffany Henyard in exclusive FOX 32 interview sounds off

The Brief Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, also Thornton Township supervisor, faces a pivotal caucus for her position as supervisor. Residents will slate candidates for key township roles, with Senator Napoleon Harris expected to challenge Henyard for supervisor. Henyard defends her record amid criticism over transparency and meeting boycotts.



Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who also serves as Thornton Township supervisor, is gearing up for a critical Democratic caucus amid controversy surrounding her leadership.

Voters in the spring will decide whether to grant her another term as supervisor or elect new leadership.

Henyard has faced criticism over transparency in township spending and disputes with trustees, including stalled meetings caused by a vacant trustee seat. Some trustees have boycotted meetings entirely.

Despite the tensions, Henyard remains defiant.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 32, she described the caucus process as unfair, arguing that residents are accustomed to open primaries.

"Us, here at Thornton Township, we always had a primary. Always. We never not had a primary, where 10,000 residents come out and express who they want," Henyard said.

The caucus, hosted by Democratic committeeman and state senator Napoleon Harris, begins at 7 p.m. and will slate candidates for supervisor, clerk, highway commissioner, and four trustee positions. Harris is expected to challenge Henyard for the supervisor seat.

Responding to criticism, Henyard emphasized resilience.

"I want to show the youth of today and tomorrow, what it looks like to come out of controversy. Yes, y'all did ran my name through the mud and did everything. But guess what? As you pull the dirt on me, I must grow from it, and I will grow from it," she said.

Republicans will also hold their caucus for township positions on Tuesday night.

FOX 32 has reached out to Senator Harris’s representatives for comment, but we have not yet received a response. Updates, including more from Henyard’s exclusive interview, will air tonight during our 9 p.m. newscast.