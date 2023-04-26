Tiffany Vallecillo: Chicago girl reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Tiffany Vallecillo was last seen on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 6800 block of W. Shakespeare Ave. on the city's West Side.

Vallecillo is described as a white Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 80 pounds.

Tiffany Vallecillo | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.