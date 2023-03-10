TikTok star inspires Chicago River 'Mountain Dew' trend

A viral TikTok about the Chicago River dyeing tradition was meant to be a joke, but now it has people around the world wondering how we really do it.

"We have to pour Mountain dew into the river every single day to turn it green. And you ask, why is no one talking about that? Why wouldn't more people say that if it were true? Well, we sign an NDA. If you live within 10 miles of the river, you sign an NDA to do this every single day. And it's awful. It's not fun. We don't wanna be doing it, but we have to. The punishments are crazy … A lot of us have lost family members to this. I lose my uncle to the great disaster of 2004."

Connor Esraelian has been documenting his "Dew" duties, and even got others to join in.

People are playing along in the comments, too, which is leading out-of-towners to wonder if it's really true.

"I've even seen comments from people from Germany saying, ‘is this a real thing?’ It's been all across the globe," Connor told FOX 32.

We asked if Mountain Dew is sponsoring the posts — Connor said no, not yet.