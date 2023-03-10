Chicago ready to go green for St. Patrick's Day

It's Irish weekend in Chicago.

St. Patrick's Day parties are happening this weekend, beginning Saturday with the 61-year tradition of dyeing the Chicago River.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the dyeing of the river between the Columbus and State Street bridges.

Executive Chef John Rudolph is planning to host an elevated experience in the Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown hotel Saturday, featuring spectacular views of the Chicago River, housemade corned beef, biscuits and sausage stout gravy sandwiches and Lucky Charm pancakes, plus Irish-inspired craft cocktails.

The hotel bar at street level, Hoyt’s, will open at 10 a.m.

The downtown Irish Parade is Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Entry to the parade route opens at 11am, only at Jackson Ave. and Ida B. Wells. Security will check all bags and purses. Coolers, alcohol, open beverages, camelbacks and personal water bottles will not be allowed.

People gather on the banks of the Chicago River dyed green in Chicago, the United States, on March 12, 2022. The Chicago River was dyed green on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick's Day, which is marked on March 17. (Vincent D. Johnson/Xinhua via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The South Side Irish Parade is Sunday, kicking off at noon at 103rd Street and Western Avenue, marching south to 115th Street.

"Dedicated to community and to celebrating Irish heritage, the South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day parade is the largest community-based parade on St. Patrick’s Day outside of Ireland," the organizer’s website states.

For a full list of St. Patrick's Day festivities, click here to review our "St. Patrick's Day: What you need to know" guide.