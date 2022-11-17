TikTok star Ismail Taher gives out Thanksgiving turkeys in suburban Chicago

A social media superstar is blessing families in the Chicago area, giving out turkeys for Thanksgiving in Country Club Hills.

On Thursday, TikTok star Ismail Taher was distributing hundreds of free Thanksgiving turkeys.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The 28-year-old has more than 4.2 million followers on TikTok. He still lives in Tinley Park, where he grew up. His family owns a few businesses in town.

"It's a blessing. It's an unbelievable feeling to be able to give back to the community. We've given out about 200 or 300 turkeys," Taher said.

This is what the season is all about — giving back and being grateful and thankful.