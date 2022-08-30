NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway speaks to inmates at Cook County Jail: 'You can correct what you did wrong'

Inmates at the Cook County Department of Corrections got a pep talk Tuesday from a home-grown, basketball star.

A room full of inmates clearly is not the kind of crowd Tim Hardaway is used to as he approached the podium and said, "This is a first for me."

But the NBA All-Star told men at the Cook County Jail that he also grew up in Chicago — near drugs, gangs and temptations.

"It was exhausting every day, but I made a choice to go to school," said Hardaway.

Just this week, Hardaway was back at that school, to see his number retired at Carver Military High School.

It's one of many honors — including upcoming induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

But Hardaway remembers back when people told him he was too short, and he pushed forward despite that criticism.

Hardaway says his key to success on the court, can translate to life out of jail.

"Every time I went on the court, I wanted to prove people wrong. Now, it's time for you all to prove people wrong, that you can correct what you did wrong," said Hardaway.

"When you have someone like Tim come in it kind of presents a little bit of a shock factor, people get excited, their ears open up," said Jane Gubser, Executive Director, Cook County Department of Corrections.

Gubser says programs like this help get inmates ready to re-enter society once their time is served.

"For those people who say I'm willing to listen, I'm willing to try something different then that's what we're going to do. We're going to flood them with resources so hopefully they won't come back," added Gubser.

Hardaway spoke along with people from The Support Group, C.A.N.D.O.R Enterprises and state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford.

After listening to them speak, one inmate said the message of not giving up sticks with him.

"The one thing everybody said, believe in you. It starts with you," said Markus Walter.

Jail officials say a message like this isn't just for the inmates, but for their families on the outside, to show that people care and are willing to help put their lives on a new path.