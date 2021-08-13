Timothy Christian Schools to regain state recognition after defying mask mandate

A private suburban school is fighting to get re-accredited after initially defying Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate.

Timothy Christian Schools in Elmhurst was notified Wednesday the school's status was going to be revoked because it "declined to affirm" the school would comply with the state's masking requirement.

Now the school says it will comply with that order.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In a statement released on Friday, the Illinois State Board of Education says Timothy Christian Schools "changed its position" and updated its health plan posted on the school's website to reflect a universal indoor masking requirement.

The Illinois State Board of Education says it intends to reinstate its recognition.

"We appreciate the school's cooperation to protect the health and safety of its students and staff. We intend to reinstate its recognition," the statement read.

MORE: Pritzker sued over school mask mandate

The board of education's statement went on to say that any future confirmed infractions would result in "immediate revocation of recognition status."

College admissions expert Perry Kalmus appeared on Good Day Chicago on Friday to discuss how this will impact college-bound students.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Advertisement

"Timothy Christian’s obviously been around for a long time so you kind of would hope that colleges would say 'hey, we see what happened' and you know would be nice about it but they’d be in their right, maybe even in their mandate to not accept those kids if they don’t technically have an accredited degree," Kalmus said. "I would hope they would do the right thing but they technically don’t have to."