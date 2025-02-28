Tinley Park Christmas house raises record $40K for local charity

The Brief The Tinley Park Christmas House, owned by Dominic and Alyssa Kowalczyk, raised a record-breaking $40,000 for Together We Cope, a social service agency supporting families in crisis. The extravagant holiday display features 300,000 lights and takes nearly a month to set up with help from about 80 volunteers. The Kowalczyks have been donating proceeds from their display since 2013, and their contribution this year came at a critical time for the agency.



If you're in Tinley Park over the holidays, it is impossible to miss.

The Tinley Park Christmas house has drawn visitors from far and wide with its extravagant display. Dominic and Alyssa Kowalczyk are the owners. They announced live on Good Day Chicago, they raised a record $40,000 in donations for Together We Cope, a social service agency that helps families in crisis.

Kathy Straniero, executive director of Together We Cope, said she was touched.

"I think they’re amazing, Dominic and Alyssa, they are so giving. This is very timely, one of our grants is on pause. And the amount they have raised is almost the exact amount [of the grant that is on pause]," Staniero said.

Dominic said his Christmas display consists of 300,000 lights.

"It takes us almost a month to set up. We have about 80 people come and set this up every year… It’s great to see people out here, young, old getting in the holiday spirit" Dominic Kowalczyk said.

Last year, a couple got engaged at the display.

Back in 2013, the couple decided to collect money. They raised $1,500 in their first year and now $40,000 this year.

"Together We Cope is social service agency. We have a huge food pantry, we have a resale shop where our clients can shop with a voucher so they don’t ever have to pay anything. We furnish apartments and sell to the public at our store,17010 Oak Park Ave. in Tinley Park," Straniero said,

The agency provides a lifeline for women and children who need assistance with mortgage or utility payments. Dominic Kowalczyk has given the agency his Christmas donation since 2013.

The Tinley Park Christmas House is so big, they are still taking down the decorations to put in storage. Some of the pipes are still frozen in the yard. Next year’s display will be tough to top, but the Kowalczyks are just the people to do it.