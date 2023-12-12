Tinley Park home lights up neighborhood with brilliant Christmas decorations

A local holiday lights display is helping to raise money for children with critical illnesses.

Scott and Paige O’Connor and their two small children showed off their spectacular decorations. In addition, Scott decorates his neighbors’ houses, providing the electricity to power their lights.

Their daughter had heart surgery last year and still, they are able to pull off an award-winning display, where every inch of their house exterior is illuminated.

The O’Connors collected Toys for Tots and are raising money for Project Fire Buddies, firefighters who support families battling pediatric critical illnesses.

"It’s a way for firemen to create these relationships for the most vulnerable in our communities. And it’s just an awesome experience to create wishes for these kids," Project Fire Buddies founder Kurt DeGroot said. "When you see what these families go through on a day-to-day basis, it’s a complete honor that they chose us to raise funds to make that happen. We’re in five different communities across four states. It takes a lot of funds to make that happen."

Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz said the O’Connors are a blessing to the village.

"It’s all about helping charities and that’s what they do," he said. "It’s a great community. At night, this place is packed. And we’re really blessed."