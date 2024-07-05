Tinley Park coach gets special sendoff from cheerleaders, community as she battles breast cancer

A special sendoff happened Friday morning in Tinley Park for a mom and coach who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive case of breast cancer.

Fay Kobierski, 40, is a wife, a mother to two young kids, and the beloved coach of the Tinley Park Bulldogs football cheerleaders.

Since her diagnosis, her community has rallied around her, to give her and her family the love and support they need.

This morning, her cheerleaders, family, friends, and other members of the community gathered to cheer her on, as she leaves to begin chemotherapy.

Fay and her family were very touched by the surprise. They thanked everyone who came out, and asked for continued prayers.