Tinley Park dentist sentenced to federal prison for $1.2M fraud scheme

A suburban Chicago dentist has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison for illegally collecting $1.2 million in medical care loans for alleged dental work that was never performed.

Michael Egan, 57, of Orland Park, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a wire fraud charge. U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang sentenced him on Tuesday after a hearing in federal court in Chicago.

Egan owned and operated a dental practice in Tinley Park. In 2015 and 2016, Egan submitted fraudulent applications to a lending company for medical care loans that would allegedly finance certain patients’ dental care.

Egan knew that he would not, and did not, perform the dental work on those patients. In some instances, after a loan was approved, Egan would tell the lending company that additional dental work was needed resulting in an increased loan.

Egan paid a portion of the loaned money to the alleged dental patients as well as to recruiters who had identified the patients to apply for the loans.