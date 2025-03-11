Tinley Park Mental Health Center demolition contractor fined $36K for OSHA violations

The Brief Tinley Park will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss OSHA citations against a demolition contractor. The violations, totaling $36,177, involve failure to monitor workers' exposure to lead and lack of proper safety measures. The village is working through a lengthy but necessary demolition process to clear the long-vacant mental health center site.



Tinley Park officials will address the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) recent citations against a demolition contractor during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The citations stem from safety violations related to lead exposure during demolition work at the former Tinley Park Mental Health Center.

What we know:

OSHA issued $36,177 in fines to Omega II LLC for violations at 7600 W. 183rd St., where the company worked on demolishing interior walls coated with lead-based paint.

The citations, deemed serious, state that the contractor failed to collect personal samples to assess workers’ lead exposure and did not provide proper change areas to prevent contamination.

Tinley Park Village Manager Pat Carr will speak at the news conference, which will be held in front of Village Hall at 16250 S. Oak Park Ave.

The demolition of the long-abandoned Tinley Park Mental Health Center is a key step in a broader redevelopment effort.

Crews began tearing down structures in January, with 47 buildings set to be removed. Asbestos has been cleared, trash has been hauled away, and independent monitors are tracking air quality during the process.

What we don't know:

The village has ruled out a casino for the 280-acre site but has yet to finalize details on future development beyond a planned recreation center and sports complex.

Officials have mentioned other potential uses, but specifics remain unclear. Community input will be part of the decision-making process.

What's next:

Demolition permits are being issued one at a time by Cook County. Village officials have called the process lengthy but necessary.

In the coming months, the Park District plans to seek community feedback on potential redevelopment ideas to ensure the project meets local needs.