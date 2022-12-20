Tips on staying warm and safe ahead of Chicago winter storm

With a pre-Christmas blizzard on the horizon, it's important to make a safety list and check it twice.

The National Weather Service says people should make sure that their homes, offices and vehicles are stocked with the supplies they need in case of a winter emergency.

This means necessities like medications and water.

In your car, be sure to top off fluids and consider tossing a snow shovel in the trunk if you are planning to travel.

Check your home's heating sources.

Home fires are common each winter when trying to stay warm.

"You should never use an alternative method to heat your home like the oven or stovetop burners. Those are extremely dangerous. If you're using a space heater, make sure that space heater is kept at least three feet away from furniture, bedding and other combustibles," said Mary Sheridan, CFD First Duty Fire Commissioner.

With many people going out of town this weekend, consider wrapping your pipes and leaving a pencil-thin drip of water in faucets to prevent pipes from freezing.