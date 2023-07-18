Toddler dies after fall from Chicago high-rise

A toddler died Tuesday after falling from the balcony of a high-rise building in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

At about 11:45 a.m., authorities received a report of a 3-year-old girl who had fallen from the ninth floor of the Lake Meadows apartment building in the 500 block of East 33rd Place, according to Chicago police.

Residents say the mother of the child was seen coming out of the building very distraught.

"I saw them bring in a little girl from the side of the building, blood all over her face and her eyes were open, so I kinda was thinking she was either in shock or gone. They put her in the ambulance and that was it," one resident said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, police said.

The toddler has not yet been identified.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.