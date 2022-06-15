Tom Hanks on playing The King's infamous music manager in 'Elvis'

Two-time Oscar winning actor Tom Hanks is virtually unrecognizable as Elvis Presley’s infamous music manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the buzzed-about new biopic "Elvis."

The film stars Austin Butler ("Once Upon a Time In Hollywood") as the King of Rock and Roll and is directed by visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, the director of "Moulin Rouge!" and 2013’s "The Great Gatsby."

Hanks sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton in Graceland, the home of Elvis, to talk about what he wishes he could ask Parker – the infamous manager who handled Elvis for most of his career, while also stealing millions of dollars from him – about his own performance in the film.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

"I think he would have said ‘I’m much more charming than that guy,’" Hanks said. "That’s what I heard, I heard it from Priscilla Presley. He was a bag of fun, he brightened up every room."

Hanks added "I think he might have been tougher on anyone who negotiated with him."

Tom Hanks can be seen in "Elvis," hitting theaters on June 24th.