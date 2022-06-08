Toni Preckwinkle pushing bid for fourth term as Cook County Board President

Democrat Toni Preckwinkle is pushing her bid for a fourth term as Cook County Board President.

But first, she'll need to fend off former commissioner Richard Boykin, who has publicly cast doubt on Preckwinkle.

The next president will oversee the county’s more than $8 billion budget, which grew significantly because of the American Rescue Plan Act.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The one billion dollars in federal aid will then help fund county programs through 2024.