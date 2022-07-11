'Too Good to Go' app aims to fight Chicago food waste

What can Chicago consumers who live in a city known worldwide for its food and restaurants do to help fight food waste?

Well, there is an app for that.

On the "Too Good to Go" food app, there are more than 500 Chicago restaurants and grocery stores listing their surplus food for sale.

The app hopes to save meals to help feed Chicagoans.

"Consumers are on their phones, right? And one of the challenges is knowing what waste is being generated where and how you might access it," said Dr. Weslynne Ashton, IIT Associated Professor of Sustainability.

FOX 32 Chicago tried out the app for ourselves.

