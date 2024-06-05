It seems like just yesterday that the Barbenheimer fandom had parents naming their babies Barbara and Margot.

Now, there are new names rising in the ranks.

BabyCenter , a pregnancy and parenting company, recently released its top boy and girl names so far in 2024, along with baby names that are growing in popularity.

The parenting company analyzed real-time data for hundreds of thousands of names shared by parents in its community as their children were being born.

Top baby girl names so far in 2024

BabyCenter found that the top 10 girl names so far in 2024 are: Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Sophia, Ava, Isabella, Mia, Luna and Ellie.

(File: paulaphoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Ellie replaced Evelyn as the only new entrant to the top names for girls.

Top baby boy names so far in 2024

Meanwhile, for boys, the top 10 names so far this year are: Noah, Liam, Oliver, Mateo, Elijah, Lucas, Levi, Ezra, Leo and Asher.

Last year, Noah ended Liam's five-year streak as the most popular name and continues to hold the top spot today.

Asher became the newest entrant at No. 10, replacing Luca. Meanwhile, Ezra has risen to No. 8 after its notable jump at the end of 2023 from No. 12 to No. 9, increasing its rank among the top 10 names.

Top trending names in 2024

According to baby name trends specialist Rebekah Wahlberg, there are also several notable trends that are impacting names this year.

Basketball icon Caitlin Clark influences baby names

Caitlin Clark, the basketball athlete who joined the Indiana Fever this year, is having influence off the court, according to Wahlberg.

The name Caitlin has risen nearly 1,600 spots in the baby name ranks for girls. Clark is also up 15 spots for boys.

Solar eclipse sends celestial names soaring

The recent solar eclipse is also causing celestial names to spike in popularity. Sol (meaning "sun" in Spanish) is up 213 spots for girls and Sunny is up 92 spots for boys.

Stella and Aurora are seeing peak popularity at No. 42 (up 11 spots) and No. 11 (up three spots) for girls, respectively.

‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Dune’ impact baby names

The third season of "Bridgerton" premiered on Netflix last month, and fans of the show are eager to use the names.

The Bridgertons themselves continue to prove popular; the sibling names Anthony (up five spots), Eloise (up 20), Francesca (up 84), and Gregory (up 40) have all been in good favor.

Fantasy epics are also reigning in parents' imaginations: "Dune," "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," and "House of Flame and Shadow" are inspiring names like Chani (played by Zendaya) to rise more than 3,300 spots for girls this year.

The name Percy has also risen for both boys and girls, up 296 spots for boys and up 700 spots for girls. His full name Perseus is also higher.

Tech layoffs impact baby names

Last year, Microsoft made a $13 billion investment in OpenAI. The company’s CEO Satya Nadella’s name is up 208 spots so far this year among BabyCenter parents.

Meanwhile, recent tech layoffs may have negatively impacted a few names.

The names of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and its CEO Andy Jassy have decreased in popuarlity. The name Jeff plummeted 1,478 places, while Andy tumbled 29.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.