Topgolf to open new location in Chicago suburb

Topgolf is set to open its third Chicago-area location, with plans announced for a new venue in the south suburbs.

The entertainment destination, known for its multi-level outdoor driving ranges, is slated to anchor a new entertainment district near the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, located at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Harlem Avenue in Tinley Park.

The proposed entertainment district will span 100 acres and aims to feature a variety of restaurants and potentially a hotel, according to developers. This expansion marks a strategic move for Topgolf, which already operates successful locations in Naperville and Schaumburg.

The Tinley Park Village Board is scheduled to vote on the proposal on August 1.