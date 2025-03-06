Total lunar eclipse visible across U.S. on March 13 — Here's when to watch

A total lunar eclipse will be visible from start to finish in Chicago and across the United States on the night of March 13.

What we know:

The full eclipse will begin at 1:36 a.m. CDT on March 14, with the maximum eclipse occurring at 1:58 a.m., according to Space.com. The full eclipse will end at 2:31 a.m. CDT.

A total lunar eclipse will be visible from start to finish across the United States on the night of March 13. (FOX 32 )

Here are the specific times for the eclipse in other time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:26 a.m. — 3:31 a.m. (March 14)

Central Time (CT): 1:26 a.m. — 2:31 a.m. (March 14)

Mountain Time (MT): 12:26 a.m. — 1:31 a.m. (March 14)

Pacific Time (PT): 11:26 p.m. (March 13) — 12:31 a.m. (March 14)

Alaska Time (AKDT): 10:26 p.m. — 11:31 p.m. (March 13)

Hawaii Time (HST): 8:26 p.m. — 9:31 p.m. (March 13)

What is a Lunar Eclipse?:

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on the moon's surface, according to Space.com.

This causes the moon to take on a reddish hue, earning the "blood moon" nickname.

This will be the first total lunar eclipse since November 2022 and the first of three expected between 2025 and 2026.