Tow-truck driver found guilty of fatally shooting semi-truck driver in Oak Brook 'road rage' incident

A 39-year-old Lansing man working as a tow-truck driver was found guilty Wednesday morning of fatally shooting the driver of a semitrailer following an apparent road rage altercation in 2017.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on April 21, 2017, Anthony Tillmon and the victim — 43-year-old Eduardo Munoz of Florida — were involved in a "road rage" incident on I-88 in Oak Brook, prosecutors said. The two were yelling at each other while driving.

Once they approached the I-294 Interchange, Tillmon pulled his vehicle alongside Munoz's semitrailer, pulled out a gun and fired shots, prosecutors said. Munoz was struck three times.

Tillmon then sped away and Munoz pulled his vehicle over on the shoulder. He was later found and transported to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anthony Tillmon | DuPage County State's Attorney's Office

"First and foremost, I want to again express my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Munoz," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"There is no excuse whatsoever for Mr. Tillmon’s violent actions. Because of his complete disregard for human life, including Mr. Munoz’s and the entire motoring public’s, he now finds himself facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars. The miracle of this entire tragic situation is that somehow, after being shot multiple times, Mr. Munoz managed to safely get his truck to the shoulder of the road possibly saving countless lives."

Tillmon faces between 45 years to natural life in prison. His next court date is June 28.